Watch Israel Adesanya and Dan Hooker destroy each other in violent UFC 276 training video

Reigning middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is not afraid to get walloped in training camp if it helps make him a more resilient fighter when it counts; namely, in the UFC 276 pay-per-view (PPV) main event this Sat. night (July 2, 2022) in Las Vegas, Nevada.

And for all you tough guys who think Wandy-era Chute Boxe is the gold standard for rough-and-tumble training, just remember the goal is to make improvements as a fighter, not spend the holidays in adult diapers drinking turkey through a straw.

Helping “The Last Stylebender” in this recent “iron sharpens iron” video is fellow kiwi Dan Hooker, who looks nothing like a 145-pound fighter in between camps. While “The Hangman” doesn’t possess the bludgeoning power of Jared Cannonier, who looks to upset the 185-pound apple cart this weekend in “Sin City,” he certainly does an admirable job of putting the screws to Adesanya.

“Everyone’s [saying] ‘what’s the game plan? How are you going to beat Jared?’” Adesanya said during the UFC Vegas 57 post-fight show (via MMA Fighting). “I’m like look, I’m going to fuck him up. That’s the main thing. I’m going to fuck him up and I’m saying that because I want that. I want people to be like ‘let’s see, let’s see.’ Because I know what I’m doing.”

Adesanya (22-1) is 11-0 in the middleweight division, having recently outpointed former champion Robert Whittaker at UFC 271 in Houston. The only blemish on “The Last Stylebender’s” record is a light heavyweight decision loss to Jan Blachowicz at UFC 259 in early 2021. As for the hot-and-cold Hooker (21-12), he’s coming off back-to-back losses to Islam Makhachev and Arnold Allen.

UFC 276 is a big night for the middleweight division. In addition to the “Adesanya vs. Cannonier” headliner, top contenders Sean Strickland and Alex Pereira hook ‘em up for a potential shot at the 185-pound title, while Uriah Hall looks to keep himself afloat in the division Top 10 at the expense of No. 13-ranked Andre Muniz.

