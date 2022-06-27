Miesha Tate vs Lauren Murphy repackaged for UFC Long Island on July 16

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate will have to wait just a little bit longer to make her flyweight debut opposite former division title contender Lauren Murphy, originally planned for the UFC 276 pay-per-view (PPV) this Sat. night (July 2) in Las Vegas.

The promotion cited “COVID-19 protocols” for the delay and will ship both combatants to the UFC Long Island fight card on July 16 in Elmont, New York. The placement of their 125-pound affair has yet to be determined but is likely to air on the ABC main card.

Tate (19-8) found the motivation to change weight classes after last November’s loss to Brazilian standout Ketlen Vieira. Murphy (15-5), meanwhile, ended her five-fight win streak at the hands of current division champion, Valentina Shevchenko, at UFC 266.

UFC Long Island will be headlined by the featherweight showdown between Brian Ortega and Yair Rodriguez. Elsewhere on the card, Jack Shore and Ricky Simon collide at bantamweight while Amanda Lemos and Michelle Waterson hook ‘em up at 115 pounds.

See the rest of the UFC Long Island fight card and ABC lineup right here.