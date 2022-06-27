Watch UFC 276 ‘Countdown’ full video for ‘Adesanya vs Cannonier’ PPV in Las Vegas

We’re just a couple of days away from the upcoming UFC 276: “Adesanya vs. Cannonier” pay-per-view (PPV) event, scheduled for Sat., July 2, 2022 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. As the name suggests, UFC 276 will be headlined by the five-round middleweight title fight pitting reigning 185-pound kingpin Israel Adesanya opposite power-punching ex-heavyweight Jared Cannonier. The winner could end up defending the division title against the winner of this UFC 276 showdown.

In the UFC 276 co-headliner, current featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will look to rid himself of former 145-pound titleholder Max Holloway. “The Great” holds two decision victories over “Blessed” but an argument can be (and has been) made that Volkanovski was handed a gift from the judges in their championship rematch. Their upcoming trilogy is also featured prominently in the UFC 276 “Countdown” video preview, embedded above for your viewing pleasure.

Also getting some “Countdown” screen time is bantamweight power puncher Sean O’Malley, who is on the cusp of (finally) breaking into the Top 10 against grizzled veteran Pedro Munhoz. “Suga” will open the PPV main card this weekend in “Sin City” and attempt to build on his three-fight win streak, with all three of those victories ending by way of knockout. As for Munhoz, he’ll undoubtedly look to follow the Marlon Vera blueprint and upset the 135-pound apple cart.

