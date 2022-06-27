Latest Bellator 284 fight card, rumors for ‘Gracie vs. Yamauchi’ on Aug. 12

Event: Bellator 284: “Gracie vs Yamauchi”

Date: Fri., Aug. 12, 2022

Location: Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D.

How To Watch: Showtime (watch it here)

Bellator 284 Main Event:

170 lbs.: Neiman Gracie (11-3) vs. Goiti Yamauchi (27-5)

Bellator 284 Main Card (7 p.m. ET):

265 lbs.: Valentin Moldavsky (11-2) vs. Steve Mowry (10-0)

125 lbs.: Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (11-2) vs. Bruna Ellen (6-3)

265 lbs.: Said Sowma (8-3) vs. Gokhan Saricam (7-1)

Bellator 284 ‘Prelims’ Card (5 p.m. ET)

145 lbs.: Weber Almeida (6-1) vs. Ilias Bulaid (3-0)

125 lbs.: Deanna Bennett (12-7-1) vs. Justine Kish (8-5)

To check out the latest Bellator MMA-related news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive news archive right here.