Latest Bellator 284 fight card, rumors for ‘Gracie vs. Yamauchi’ on Aug. 12

Event: Bellator 284: “Gracie vs Yamauchi”
Date: Fri., Aug. 12, 2022
Location: Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D.
How To Watch: Showtime (watch it here)
Bellator 284 Main Event:
170 lbs.: Neiman Gracie (11-3) vs. Goiti Yamauchi (27-5)
Bellator 284 Main Card (7 p.m. ET):
265 lbs.: Valentin Moldavsky (11-2) vs. Steve Mowry (10-0)
125 lbs.: Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (11-2) vs. Bruna Ellen (6-3)
265 lbs.: Said Sowma (8-3) vs. Gokhan Saricam (7-1)
Bellator 284 ‘Prelims’ Card (5 p.m. ET)
145 lbs.: Weber Almeida (6-1) vs. Ilias Bulaid (3-0)
125 lbs.: Deanna Bennett (12-7-1) vs. Justine Kish (8-5)
