Tyson Fury has agreed to sweeten the pot for his brother Tommy’s boxing bout against Jake Paul on August 6th.

Paul and Fury were going back and forth regarding a big money bet on the results of the fight. Fury initially proposed $100,000. Jake Paul countered with $3 million. Now Tyson Fury has agreed to put up $1 million ... if Jake Paul has the money available to put into Escrow.

“Hey, Jakey Boy, I hear you want a bet a bigger bet than $100,000,” Fury said in a video uploaded to Twitter. “You want a bigger bet, motherf—er? You want a million dollars? Let’s do it. Holler at your boy. You want a million, you got it. And hey, Jakey, I want to see this million dollars in escrow, sucker. Cuz I don’t think you’ve got a million dollars. I ain’t talking about crypto. I’m talking about real U.S. green backs motherf—er.”

“Real U.S. dollars, no crypto.”

That comment from Tyson Fury is undoubtedly a reference to reports Jake Paul lost a significant portion of his $40 million boxing earnings in the Great Crypto Crash of 2022. His brother Logan was the one to air that news out on his podcast, declaring “He put it all in crypto! He’s poor!”

“For the heavyweight champion of the world, a million dollars, that’s all you want to bet?” Paul taunted. “You want to go with some chump change like that? No problem. I’m already in contact with your lawyer Robert and my team’s in touch with him and we’re going to get the money into escrow and make it happen right away.”

“What should I spend it on?” Paul continued. “Should I pay for my new [Ferrari] SF90 with it? Or my new 296GTE. I’m looking at the McLaren right now. I don’t know. I’m going to take your money and spend it on some good s—t though.”

Tyson Fury fired back soon after.

“What you can do Jakey boy is spend it on your new teeth,” he said. “You will need that $1 million for dental work when Tommy is done with you, you little sucker. Put that $1 million in escrow b—h, let’s go!”

If Tommy Fury is going to beat Jake Paul at Madison Square Garden on August 6th, he’ll have to do it without the help of his family. Patriarch John Fury isn’t allowed into the United States because of a 2010 brawl at a car auction where he gouged a man’s eye out. Tyson Fury also can’t secure a visa to enter America at the moment due to his association with Kinahan cartel leader Daniel Kinahan.