UFC Vegas 57 results: Biggest winners, loser from ‘Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot’ last night

UFC Vegas 57 went down last night (Sat., June 25, 2022) inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada featuring a Lightweight matchup that saw Mateusz Gamrot defeat Arman Tsarukyan via unanimous decision in what proved to be an exciting, back and forth technical war (replay here). In other action, Shavkat Rakhmonov defeated Neil Magny via second round submission (see it again here).

Biggest Winner: Shakvkat Rakhmonov

Rakhmonov dominated longtime veteran, Neil Magny, before ultimately forcing him to tap with just two seconds remaining in round two thanks to an air-tight guillotine choke. While he is still young in his UFC career, he keeps showing that he is indeed championship material after each fight. And the scary thing about it is that he is only getting better. Ranked No. 15 at the moment, Rakhmonov can expect a huge bump in the rankings after making it look easy against Magny, setting him up for a bigger name in his next challenge. At 15-0. 4-0 UFC, the former M-1 Lightweight champion is making all the right moves on his way to potential superstardom with the promotion.

Runner (s) Up: Umar Nurmagomedov

Nurmagomedov absolutely dog-walked Nate Maness for 15 minutes to earn a dominate unanimous decision win to improve to 15-0, 3-0 UFC to likely earn him a spot in the Top 15 in what is an absolutely loaded Bantamweight division. Nurmagomedov has all of the potential in the world and has backed up the hype that comes with having his last name. Coached by his cousin and former UFC Lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Umar is improving after each fight and the sky is the limit for the 26-year-old, who has shown he is ready for anyone UFC throws at him, Top 15 included.

Biggest Loser: Alan Baudot

Coming into the event, Baudot earned our spot on “Who Needs A Win Badly” seeing as how he came into his fight against Josh Parisian having come up short in all of his three UFC fights. After coming out strong in the very first round, nearly finish Parisian to earn his first UFC win, Baudot ran out gas and ran into trouble in the closing seconds of the opening frame. In round two, Baudot once again found himself in bottom position with a big man on top of him raining down punishment, ultimately forcing the official on duty to call an end to the fight. With four straight duds, Baudot’s time inside the Octagon could very well come to an end, especially after he failed to close out Parisian when he had him hurt.

