Shavkat Rakhmonov and Neil Magny squared off in a Welterweight contest earlier tonight (Sat., June 25, 2022) from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Rakhmonov remained undefeated, dominating Magny en route to a submission finish.

Magny opened with a lot of kicks, but Rakhmonov grabbed onto his leg and swept him to the canvas. “Nomad” settled on top in half guard. After a bit of control time, Rakhmonov postured up and landed some clean shots. Magny kept moving on bottom, but Rakhmonov was consistently working to pass, scoring brief knee on belly positions and scoring from there.

Magny entered into a heel hook attempt, which resulted in something of a stalemate. Rakhmonov didn’t escape until the closing seconds of the round, but he did so with a couple clean elbows to finish a strong opening five minutes.

Rakhmonov stuck some hard jabs to start the second, backing Magny into the fence. Then, Rakhmonov used a spin kick to enter the clinch, where he eventually reversed a Magny trip attempt to score top position. Magny moved into half guard and worked to sweep, but Rakhmonov used the threat of the d’arce choke to keep him pinned. Rakhmonov kept his pressure heavy, landing shots when he could.

In the closing seconds of the round, Rakhmonov jumped on the guillotine choke. Magny rolled up into top position, but he only fell deeper into the choke. With just seconds to go, Magny was forced to tap.

This was yet another brilliant performance from Rakhmonov, who was really crafty with his knee on belly to choke set ups. The Kazakh athlete is going to be a huge problem for the Welterweight division!

Result: Shavkat Rakhmonov defeats Neil Magny via second-round guillotine choke

