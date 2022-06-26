Mateusz Gamrot and Arman Tsarukyan delivered in their main event debuts last night (Sat., June 25, 2022) at UFC Vegas 57 live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, but it was “Gamer” who outlasted Tsarukyan with a unanimous decision win.

In addition to the lightweight main event, UFC Vegas 57 featured a long list of finishes, all-out wars, and memorable performances from some of the brightest names in the promotion. Check them out below:

Mario Bautista captured an impressive first-round submission win over bantamweight veteran Brian Kelleher (watch HERE)

Flyweight prospect Cody Durden got back into the UFC win column with a first-round TKO finish over JP Buys

Heavyweight Josh Parisian went toe-to-toe with Alan Baudot and ended up pulling off a comeback TKO finish in the second round

Carlos Ulberg put the light heavyweight division on notice with a blistering first-round TKO stoppage over Tafon Nchukwi (highlights HERE)

Thiago Moises snapped a two-fight losing streak with a first-round submission over lightweight veteran Christos Giagos

Shavkat Rakhmonov earned his fourth-straight UFC stoppage by becoming the first fighter to submit Neil Magny since 2017 (see it HERE)

In order to sift through the action and see which fighters took home an extra $50,000, we take a closer look at the official UFC Vegas 57 bonus winners below:

Fight of the Night: Mateusz Gamrot vs. Arman Tsarukyan

Performance of the Night: Shavkat Rakhmonov

Performance of the Night: Josh Parisian

Performance of the Night: Thiago Moises

For complete UFC Vegas 57 results and highlights click here.