Shavkat Rakhmonov proved he’s ready for the welterweight top 10 earlier tonight (Sat., June 25, 2022) at UFC Vegas 57 live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when “Nomand” handed veteran contender Neil Magny his first submission loss since 2017.

Rakhmonov was in control from the beginning of this fight. He landed the bigger punches, controlled Magny on the ground, and consistently tried to lock up submissions. Eventually, with seconds remaining in the second round, Rakhmonov quickly transitioned to a guillotine choke and tightened his squeeze to force the tap by Magny.

Check out the final moments above courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

Rakhmonov, 27, is now 16-0 in his professional career and 4-0 inside of the Octagon. All four wins have come by way of finish in the first or second round, making Rakhmonov’s current UFC run even more impressive. It’s time for “Nomad” to travel his way up the welterweight ladder and start fighting the best in class. He did call out Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson after his knockout victory so maybe UFC books that showdown.

For complete UFC Vegas 57 results and highlights click here.