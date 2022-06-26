Mateusz Gamrot pushed his UFC lightweight record to 4-0 last night (Sat., June 25, 2022) at UFC Vegas 57 live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when “Gamer” edged out rising contender Arman Tsarukyan with a unanimous decision win.

Both lightweights displayed great wrestling and scrambling in the early going, but it was Tsarukyan who was landing the heavier shots on the feet. Tsarukyan started to open up even more with a collection of body kicks in the second round. Gamrot found some success along the cage in the third, but still couldn’t land something that slowed down Tsarukyan.

Tsarukyan landed a nice spinning back fist in the fourth round, but Gamrot ate it and returned with a takedown. Gamrot briefly had a chance at a rear-naked choke along the cage only to have Tsarukyan wiggle free. “Gamer” continued to lean on his wrestling in the fifth when he secured another takedown and pressured Tsarukyan with punches. In the end, it was Gamrot who outlasted Tsarukyan on the scorecards.

Check out the full fight video highlights below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

