UFC Vegas 57, which took place earlier tonight (Sat., June 25, 2022) live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, is officially in the books. Fight fans can now check out the live post-fight press conference video above for all the best reaction and official bonus winners.

On a night that featured a main event clash between rising lightweight contenders Arman Tsarukyan and Mateusz Gamrot, a co-headliner pitting welterweight veteran Neil Magny against undefeated sensation Shavkat Rakhmonov, and a bantamweight meeting between undefeated Umar Nurmagomedov and a streaking Nate Maness, there is a lot to discuss now that the action has concluded.

The post-fight presser is scheduled to go live at 1:15 a.m. ET (Sunday). It will feature the biggest winners and losers from the card.

