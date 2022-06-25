One of the biggest professional arm wrestling matches ever went down earlier today (Sat., June 25, 2022) at King of the Table 4 from Dubai, as arm wrestling legend Devon Larratt suffered a shutout loss to Georgian strongman Levan Saginashvili.

Larratt is widely known as one of the best arm wrestlers of all-time. The 47-year-old Canadian was coming into this massive showdown with Saginashvili riding a 10-match win streak dating back to 2018. Saginashvili, on the other hand, came into this match having shutout his last five opponents 6-0. He is considered one of the strongest arm wrestlers of the modern era.

To put this into perspective this is like a one-on-one showdown between Anderson Silva and Jon Jones.

While Larratt has the ability to beat any arm wrestler on any given day he was simply outmatched. Saginashvili dominated each round to capture another 6-0 victory and walk away as the undisputed greatest arm wrestler in the world today. It didn’t help that Larratt seemed to sustain an injury early into the match, but the writing was on the wall.

Check out the full video highlights below: