Thiago Moises snapped a two-fight losing skid earlier tonight (Sat., June 25, 2022) at UFC Vegas 57 live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the lightweight contender stopped veteran Christos Giagos with a first-round submission (rear-naked choke).

Moises wasted little time getting inside and utilizing his grappling along the cage. Once the Brazilian was able to land a snapping takedown he quickly worked to Giagos back. Giagos was able to stand back up but Moises was still on his back. Moises did well to fight the hands and took his time to sneak one arm under Giagos’ chin and get the finish without needing the other limb.

Check out the final moments above courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

Moises, 27, was coming off back-to-back losses to Islam Makhachev and Joel Alvarez so this was a must-needed win. This was a big sign for Moises who is one of the better unranked lightweight fighters on the UFC roster. We’ll see if this win puts him in a position to fight his way back into the top 15.

