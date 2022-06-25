Carlos Ulberg reminded fight fans just how good of a prospect he is earlier tonight (Sat., June 25, 2022) at UFC Vegas 57 live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the former kickboxer stopped light heavyweight powerhouse Tafon Nchukwi with a blistering first-round TKO (punches).

Both fighters exchanged early as Nchukwi kept Ulberg along the cage waiting for his chance to pounce. Unfortunately for “Da Don,” it was Ulberg who landed a short hook to put Nchukwi on tilt. Ulberg rushed in for a flurry of punches. Most of them connected and Nchukwi fell to the canvas in a heap. The referee paid close attention and eventually had to rush in to stop the fight.

Check out the final moments above courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

Ulberg, 31, is now 2-1 inside of the Octagon since joining the promotion back in 2021. The New Zealand native trains alongside the likes of UFC champions Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski so you can only imagine the looks he’s getting in camp. This was a great performance from the promising striker as he tries to stand out in a growing light heavyweight division.

