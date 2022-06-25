Cody Durden got back into the flyweight win column earlier tonight (Sat., June 25, 2022) at UFC Vegas 57 live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when he stopped JP Buys with an impressive first-round TKO (punches).

Durden pressed the action straight out of the gate with combinations and forward movement. Buys didn’t have enough time to find his rhythm and started to fall behind. Durden saw his opening and unloaded everything in the bank. His efforts paid off as Buys fell to the canvas and Durden followed up with countless hammer fists before the referee stepped in.

Durden, 31, is 2-2-1 since joining UFC back in 2020. Fight fans are used to seeing Durden wrestle his way to victory so it was nice to see him use his hands to find a finish. This performance should buy him some time in a growing 125-pound division.

