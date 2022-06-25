Mario Bautista may have captured the biggest win of his MMA career earlier tonight (Sat., June 25, 2022) at UFC Vegas 57 live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the bantamweight prospect stopped Brian Kelleher via first-round submission (rear-naked choke).

Bautista was the aggressor early on as he had Kelleher pedaling along the cage. His striking looked strong, but Bautista was simply lining “Boom” up for takedown. On his second trip to the ground Bautista was able to quickly secure full mount as Kelleher tried to wiggle free. Once that happened Bautista immediately went to the neck and secured the finish.

Check out the final moments above courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

Bautista, 28, is currently riding a two-fight win streak in the UFC’s stacked bantamweight division. He is 4-2 since entering the UFC back in 2019 and should be able to parlay this win into another notable opponent his next time out.

