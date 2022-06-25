It all goes down later tonight (Sat., June 25, 2022) at UFC Vegas 57 live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, as streaking lightweight contenders Arman Tsarukyan and Mateusz Gamrot square off in an important main event showdown.

In addition to the headlining act, undefeated welterweight sensation Shavkat Rakhmonov will take a big step up in competition when he meets perennial contender Neil Magny in the co-main event. UFC Vegas 57 will also feature the return of promising talent like Umar Nurmagomedov, Chris Curtis, and Carlos Ulberg.

Take a look below at UFC Vegas 57’s complete fight card line up and start times:

Main Card (ESPN/ESPN+)

10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT



Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mateusz Gamrot

Neil Magny vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov

Josh Parisian vs. Alan Baudot

Thiago Moises vs. Christos Giagos

Nate Maness vs. Umar Nurmagomedov

Chris Curtis vs. Rodolfo Vieira

‘Prelims’ Undercard (ESPN2/ESPN+)

7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT

Carlos Ulberg vs. Tafon Nchukwi

Shayilan Nuerdanbieke vs. T.J. Brown

Raulian Paiva vs. Sergey Morozov

JP Buys vs. Cody Durden

Brian Kelleher vs. Mario Bautista

Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Jinh Yu Frey

Here are all the ways to catch the action:

Online

UFC Vegas 57: ‘Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot’ entire fight card can be viewed via the ESPN+ streaming app.

Subscriptions cost $5.99 per month.

Television

UFC Vegas 57: ‘Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot’ main card can be viewed via ESPN. Check with your local provider or click HERE for instant access to ESPN. The “Prelims” portion will air on ESPN2.

UFC Vegas 57: ‘Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot’ entire fight card can also be streamed via Xbox One, Apple TV, Android TV, Samsung Smart TV, and ChromeCast.

Tablet/Mobile

UFC Vegas 57: ‘Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot’ entire fight card can be viewed via ESPN+ streaming app through Google Play and iTunes stores.

Bars

Check out a list of sports bars and pubs near you that will most likely be showing tonight’s fights CLICK HERE.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Vegas 57 fight card right here, starting with the ESPN2/ESPN+ “Prelims” matches, which are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET, then the remaining main card balance (on ESPN/ESPN+) at 10 p.m. ET.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Vegas 57: “Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.