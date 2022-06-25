Johnny Eblen pulled off one of the biggest upsets in recent MMA memory last night (Fri., June 24, 2022) at Bellator 282 live on Showtime from inside Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn., when the undefeated fighter shutout reigning Bellator MMA middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi with a main event unanimous decision win. As a result, Eblen is now Bellator’s undisputed 185-pound king.

Despite coming into this main event a massive betting favorite and having successfully defended his middleweight strap two-straight times Mousasi never really got going. Eblen was able to drop him early into the first round and then commanded the action from there on out. Eblen utilized a strong wrestling attack, non-stop motor, and powerful right hands to keep the champ at bay. Whenever Mousasi got going Eblen switched up levels and put him on his butt.

In the end, Eblen captured all five rounds on each scorecard. It was an absolute one-sided victory for the challenger from American Top Team and one of the more disappointing performances in the career of Mousasi.

Eblen, 30, is now 12-0 in his professional MMA career and 8-0 inside of the Bellator MMA cage. The young middleweight champion was never really in trouble against one of the best finishers the sport has to offer and looked more than comfortable fighting for five hard rounds. It makes sense to run things back with a rematch with Mousasi, but it’s unknown at this time what Scott Coker and company plan on doing.

