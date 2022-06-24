 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Midnight Mania Highlights! Stevie Ray shocks Anthony Pettis with body triangle finish

Bringing you the weird and wild from the world of MMA each and every weeknight!

By Andrew Richardson
UFC Fight Night: Weigh-Ins Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Earlier tonight (Fri., June 24, 2022), Stevie Ray scored perhaps the biggest victory of his professional career when he tapped out Anthony Pettis. The fight began competitively, with Ray pressing through Pettis’ array of kicking offense. The two wrestled along the fence a good bit in the first, but it remained largely a stand up contest that saw both men land some clean blows.

Pettis started the second strong. Despite Ray’s pressure, he was able to partially connect on a powerful high kick and land some stinging counter rights. The momentum shifted when Ray timed a takedown and jumped on the back. Pettis managed to spin into guard, but somehow, Ray kept a tight squeeze on the body triangle.

Pettis looked uncomfortable, so Ray hooked his opponent’s lat muscle and really clamped down. Pettis’ ribs were getting squished — in different but similar circumstances to his Dustin Poirier loss — and he was forced to submit. As a result of his second-round submission win, Ray is heading the PFL playoffs later this year.

Check out the highlights below!

Insomnia

There’s been a lot of shifting and unshifting of next week’s bout order, but here’s the final outcome.

The grappling exchanges between Mateusz Gamrot and Arman Tsarukyan are going to be DOPE!

A legendary class of competitors.

Guessing UFC fighter tattoos is a challenging game when 30% of the roster has a lion somewhere on their body.

Beef between Charles Oliveira and Paulo Costa? That’s unexpected.

Brian Ortega and Tracy Cortez compete in a popular TikTok challenge:

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Can “The Action Man” get it done tomorrow night opposite Rodolfo Vieira?

A very ugly punch that apparently landed incredibly hard!

Now, I don’t claim to understand what is happening here, but did this promotion really create blindfolded MMA and then ban grappling ... the only aspect of MMA you can do with your eyes closed?

Random Land

As a mediocre rock climber, this gives me hope that when I someday fall inside a scary chimney, I’ll just be able to casually slide to the bottom.

Midnight Music: I’m lucky enough to be marrying my best friend on Sunday, so here’s our first dance song.

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.

