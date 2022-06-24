UFC 276 ‘Prelims’ headed for primetime on ABC

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is pulling out all the stops for International Fight Week, which concludes with the UFC 276 pay-per-view (PPV) event on July 6 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. In addition to the Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier middleweight title fight, Alex Volkanovski defends his 145-pound strap against former division kingpin Max Holloway.

The UFC 276 preliminary card, previously split between ESPN and ESPN+, will now feature four primetime bouts on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN+ beginning at 8 p.m. ET. Simply put, there’s no excuse to miss the top half of the UFC 276 “Prelims,” which get underway with a welterweight rematch between Donald Cerrone and Jim Miller.

That featured fight will be followed by the 170-pound showdown between Irish standout Ian Garry and “Gifted” Gabe Green. After that comes the welterweight scrap between former champion Robbie Lawler and venerable bruiser Bryan Barberena, before New Zealand export Brad Riddell collides with Jalin Turner at 155 pounds.

“I’m not going to lie, I was surprised,” Lawler, a seven-time UFC headliner, told the folks at MMA Junkie about his placement on the UFC 276 preliminary card. “I’m like, ‘Okay, whatever.’ I get to get out of there earlier, which is nice. I wish they just put me first. Start the show and then get out. Maybe fly home.”

