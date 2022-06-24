Arman Tsarukyan vs Mateusz Gamrot staredown video | UFC Vegas 57

Two of LW’s top prospects are ready to go head-to-head in tomorrow’s main event ⚔️ @ArmanUFC vs @Gamer_MMA [ #UFCVegas57 | Prelims 7pm ET on ESPN 2 | Main Card 10pm ET LIVE on @ESPN ] pic.twitter.com/NBYT8PnP1V

Lightweight prospects Arman Tsarukyan and Mateusz Gamrot will collide atop the UFC Vegas 57 main event, a five-round banger scheduled for ESPN and ESPN+ this Sat. night (June 25, 2022) inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Watch them face off at the conclusion of the UFC Vegas 57 weigh-in event in the embedded video above.

For complete UFC Vegas 57 weigh-in results and video click here.

Tsarukyan (18-2) is coming off five straight wins, including last February’s technical knockout victory over Joel Alvarez. The 25 year-old “Ahalkalakets” sports 12 finishes in 18 wins and could break into the Top 10 with a big performance in “Sin City.”

The same could be said for Gamrot (20-1, 1 NC), who turns 32 at the end of the year. The Polish “Gamer” is the winner of three straight and looking to build on last December’s technical knockout victory over Diego Ferreira in Las Vegas.

UFC Vegas 57 will also feature an important welterweight showdown between Neil Magny and Shavkat Rakhmonov. Elsewhere on the card, Chris Curtis and Rodolfo Vieira hook ‘em up at 185 pounds. Check out both of those staredown videos below.

The biggest test of @Rakhmonov1994’s career awaits in @NeilMagny



[ #UFCVegas57 | TOMORROW | Prelims 7pm ET on ESPN 2 | Main Card 10pm ET LIVE on @ESPN ] pic.twitter.com/Tux5shJwBY — UFC (@ufc) June 24, 2022

Scootin' along



[ @ActionMan513 | #UFCVegas57 | TOMORROW | Prelims 7pm ET on ESPN 2 | Main Card 10pm ET LIVE on @ESPN ] pic.twitter.com/A3nqPG8nwP — UFC (@ufc) June 24, 2022

Nothing left to do except fight.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Vegas 57 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN2/ESPN+ preliminary card bouts at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN/ESPN+ main card start time at 10 p.m. ET.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Vegas 57 news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archives here and here. For the updated and finalized “Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot” fight card and ESPN/ESPN+ lineup click here.