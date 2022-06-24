Et tu, Borz-e? Khamzat Chimaev caught training with Darren Till opponent Jack Hermansson

But what about #SmeshBros @jackthejokermma ‍♂️ @KChimaev : Emin Sener pic.twitter.com/DZk4bSa9mw

Khamzat Chimaev and Darren Till are like brothers ... assuming those brothers are Cain and Abel.

Despite their year-long bromance, documented in the ongoing Blockasset crypto-blogs, Chimaev was recently seen training alongside middleweight bruiser Jack Hermansson.

What’s the big deal?

Hermansson is fighting Till at the upcoming UFC London event on July 23.

The Twitter mob was quick to condemn:

-Khamzat cheating on his mistress Darren

-That’s fucked up

-This is definitely a violation of the bro code

Or perhaps Chimaev is spying for Till?

-It could very well be info gathering for Khamzat to take back to Till

-Khamzat will take this info back to Darren before the fight happens. Mark my words.

-You know Khamzat’s just gonna go straight to Till and tell him everything

-Other fans think it’s much ado about nothing.

-Jack and Chimaev have been friends since way back when Till liked Khamzat’s post and didn’t really care. ALL BUSINESS.

-They’re both Swedish and have trained together before

-Relax, you talk about grown men, not 13 year old teenage boys. Khamzat have known Jack since before he even was in the UFC. You can actually just train with people without helping with a gameplan. Grow up.

Either way, that guy with the “Smesh Bros.” tattoo is probably sweating bullets right now.

Till (18-4-1) abandoned his post at 170 pounds in an effort to make some noise in the middleweight division. Unfortunately, “The Gorilla” is coming off back-to-back losses to Robert Whittaker and Derek Brunson, part of a dreadful 1-4 streak dating back to late 2018.

The undefeated Chimaev (11-0), fresh off his decision win over welterweight contender Gilbert Burns, is currently unbooked.