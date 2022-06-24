It’s crazy to think that Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather would meet inside of the boxing ring for a rematch at this stage in their respective careers, but the rumors are beginning to swirl.

Per a recent report by Fight Hype, both sides have come together to begin discussions about a potential boxing rematch. Details are unknown at this time so it’s hard to grasp the validity of this report, but it does seem like things are heating up between McGregor and Mayweather.

Earlier this week, “Notorious” posted the below message and photo to Instagram, suggesting that he had accepted a rematch with Mayweather. Again, it’s hard to know for sure if these talks have materialized into actual fight offers, especially considering McGregor seems to post something cryptic on social media every week.

“I accept,” wrote McGregor.

In case you forgot, McGregor and Mayweather collided in a boxing superfight for the ages back in 2017. McGregor, who was the UFC’s featherweight and lightweight champion at that time, did well for himself in his professional boxing debut. Mayweather ended up finishing the Irish MMA star with a 10th-round TKO, but the fight generated an insane amount of money and paved the way for McGregor to become the lucrative superstar that he is today.

Unfortunately, McGregor does not entirely represent himself. He is currently under UFC contract and it’s unknown at this time if the promotion would be interested in another mashup with “Money.” It could be a different story if their rematch is contested as an exhibition match, but even then UFC may need to write off on it.

Furthermore, McGregor is still recovering from a serious leg injury suffered in his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021. “Notorious” has yet to be cleared to compete inside of the Octagon so it’s unknown what obstacles he may have to hurdle to be physically ready to fight Mayweather.

Again, the proposed rematch between McGregor and Mayweather is mere speculation at this point. Even if the two sides sit down at the table everyday for the next month that doesn’t mean a deal will be worked out. But they remain two of the biggest combat sports stars in the world today so when discussions like this are being had it’s time to get the popcorn ready.

What say you, Maniacs? Do you want to see McGregor vs. Mayweather 2? Should McGregor return to the Octagon first?

Sound off!