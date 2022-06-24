Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just over 24 hours away from its upcoming UFC Vegas 57 mixed martial arts (MMA) event, headlined by a 155-pound showdown between top lightweight prospects Arman Tsarukyan and Mateusz Gamrot this Sat. night (June 25, 2022) on ESPN and ESPN+ from inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Before the ESPN and ESPN+ live streams get underway this weekend in “Sin City,” which also feature the welterweight collision between grizzled veteran Neil Magny and fast-rising 170-pound phenom Shavkat Rakhmonov, all 24 fighters must hit the scale to prove themselves worthy. Note: A one-pound allowance is afforded in all non-title fights.

The UFC Vegas 57 weigh ins will stream LIVE in the embedded video player above beginning promptly at 12 p.m. ET (9 a.m. PT). We’ll also have real-time text updates for the “Tsarukyan vs Gamrot” weigh ins listed below, updated as they happen. Remember too that staredowns will commence at the conclusion of today’s weigh ins (roughly 2 p.m. ET).

Complete UFC Vegas 57 weigh-in text results below:

UFC Vegas 57 Main Card On ESPN/ESPN+:

155 lbs.: Arman Tsarukyan (156) vs. Mateusz Gamrot (156)

170 lbs.: Neil Magny (171) vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov (170.5)

265 lbs.: Alan Baudot () vs. Josh Parisian ()

155 lbs.: Christos Giagos (156) vs. Thiago Moises (155.5)

135 lbs.: Nate Maness (135) vs. Umar Nurmagomedov ()

185 lbs.: Chris Curtis (185.5) vs. Rodolfo Vieira ()

UFC Vegas 57 Prelims Card On ESPN2/ESPN+:

205 lbs.: Tafon Nchukwi (206) vs. Carlos Ulberg ()

145 lbs.: TJ Brown (145.5) vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke (146)

135 lbs.: Sergey Morozov (136) vs. Raulian Paiva (136)

125 lbs.: JP Buys (126) vs. Cody Durden (126)

135 lbs.: Mario Bautista (135.5) vs. Brian Kelleher ()

115 lbs.: Vanessa Demopoulos () vs. Jinh Yu Frey (115.5)

