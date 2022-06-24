Conor McGregor court case adjourned until Sept. 8 ‘for consideration of further charges’

Former UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor was back in court on Thurs. (June 23) to answer for a litany of vehicular charges including two counts of dangerous driving and operating a vehicle without a license and insurance.

“Notorious” was arrested last March in Dublin (video here).

Court officer Walter Sweeney informed Judge David McHugh the case file remained with the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and asked the court for an adjournment “for consideration of further charges,” according to The Irish Times.

McGregor, 33, did not enter a plea during yesterday’s appearance.

The surgically-repaired Irishman is no stranger to court appearances, both locally and abroad, but has managed to avoid serious punishment. Hopefully his new court date of Sept. 8 won’t prevent McGregor from making his UFC return in early 2023.

No word yet on a potential opponent.

Michael Chandler is one of the leading candidates and “Iron” is willing to move up to welterweight to make it happen. That said, it sounds like “Notorious” is more interested in fighting Charles Oliveira for the UFC lightweight title.

Time will tell.