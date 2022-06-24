UFC 276’s Sean O’Malley hurls 904 mph fastball in greatest first pitch of all time (Video)

I just took my 1987 Fleer baseball card featuring “Dr. K & Super K” and threw it in the trash.

Those chumps can’t hold a candle to the mighty Sean O’Malley, who split home plate in two with a screeching 904 mph fastball. That’s according to the update “Sugar” posted on Instagram, just seconds after throwing out the first pitch for the Diamondbacks.

O’Malley lives in Arizona and trains at MMA Lab in Glendale.

“They said it was 904 miles an hour,” O’Malley told his social media followers. “That was pretty good boys, whaddaya think? Let me know!”

While haters will say he’s exaggerating, it was certainly one of the better first pitches in recent memory. Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva, top ranked heavyweight hurter Derrick Lewis, and one-time “champ champ” Conor McGregor all had their shot on the mound.

And failed in spectacular fashion.

Hopefully O’Malley saved some of that gas for his upcoming showdown against bantamweight veteran Pedro Munhoz. They’re scheduled to hook ‘em up on the UFC 276 “Prelims” card on July 2 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

