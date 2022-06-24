Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Petr Yan wants back in to the 135-pound title mix. So long as Aljamain Sterling holds the belt, however, it’s a bit of an awkward road for the Russian kickboxer. The only real solution is to get active and start picking up wins, which is why Yan has been vocal about a fall return to action.

In particular, Yan has been jawing at Henry Cejudo online quite a bit. Despite the trash talk, Yan has recently moved on from that potential match up with the former champion. Instead, he’s targeting a current UFC kingpin and team mate of Cejudo, Flyweight champ Deiveson Figueiredo.

Earlier today, he took to Twitter to call out “Daico.”

Why is a Bantamweight contender calling out the Flyweight champ? It all stems from the upcoming interim title fight between Brandon Moreno and Kai Kara-France. Figueiredo, who’s recovering from a broken hand, is understandably upset about the creation of an interim strap shortly after he won the undisputed title. As a result, he’s threatened to abandon the belt and jump into the Bantamweight waters instead.

There’s at least one shark there waiting for him.

What say you Maniacs? Would you like to see Yan vs. Figueiredo, or would you prefer the Flyweight king remain at 125 lbs?

Insomnia

I learned a new piece of MMA history today.

Daily reminder that this photo exists pic.twitter.com/Mkg9ImApVh — Bo (@rbmillerr) June 22, 2022

This is an unfortunate release — Timur Valiev is really good! If UFC releases every Bantamweight who loses to Jack Shore, there won’t be that many 135-pounders left!

❌ Fighter removed: Timur Valiev — UFC Roster Watch (@UFCRosterWatch) June 22, 2022

UFC’s truest Muay Thai representative returns in September.

Paulo Costa is going wild on Twitter, per usual.

Eating this for while I can’t wait for the biggest ice cream competition with mr Paddy pic.twitter.com/avvgy6Ol3N — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) June 22, 2022

That’s the thing. If you cook the chicken all steroids chicken will be expelled from the meat get this free chicken steroids for yourself be smart — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) June 22, 2022

Are you excited for Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua 2?

Oleksandr Usyk having fun with the latest Anthony Joshua face-off during promo filming in Saudi Arabia…



[ ️ @Usykaa] pic.twitter.com/Wb8otpLmKd — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) June 23, 2022

Scientific proof that all martial arts are fake.

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Click through for an entire thread of Arman Tsarukyan highlights. Even in a division as talent-rich as Lightweight, that’s a special prospect!

September 18, 2021



Arman gets his first UFC stoppage.



TKOs Christos Giagos in 2:09 pic.twitter.com/csBRKRX85s — Ocelot MMA (@Ocelot_MMA) June 22, 2022

My training partner and top LFA contender, Allan Begosso, posted some vintage violence.

Attack the base then the face!

Random Land

Fentanyl is scary business, be careful out there.

Midnight Music: Alternative rock, 2008

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.