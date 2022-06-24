It’s Friday (June 24, 2022), and that means it’s once again time for some Professional Fighters League (PFL) regular season action. This week’s event features Heavyweight and Featherweights, including a clash between recent tournament winner, Bruno Cappelozza, and Contender Series veteran, Matheus Scheffel.
MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE results and real-time play-by-play coverage of the entire PFL 5 main card below, which begins at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+. We’ll also provide quick results for the “Prelims” undercard on ESPN+, which will start streaming at 5:30 p.m. ET.
The co-feature sees Anthony Pettis look for his second PFL victory against fellow UFC veteran, Stevie Ray, while Chris Wade takes on Kyle Bochniak in another clash of Octagon exports and Renan Ferreira opens the main card against Klidson Abreu.
PFL 5 QUICK RESULTS:
Bruno Cappelozza vs. Matheus Scheffel
Anthony Pettis vs. Stevie Ray
Chris Wade vs. Kyle Bochniak
Renan Ferreira vs. Klidson Abreu
Ante Delija vs. Shelton Graves
Denis Goltsov vs. Maurice Greene
Sam Kei vs. Juan Adams
Bubba Jenkins vs. Reinaldo Ekson
Lance Palmer vs. Sheymon Moraes
Brendan Loughnane vs. Ago Huskic
Alejandro Flores vs. Ryoji Kudo
PFL 5 ROUND-BY-ROUND COVERAGE
265 lbs.: Bruno Cappelozza vs. Matheus Scheffel
Round one:
Round two:
Round three:
Final result:
155 lbs.: Anthony Pettis vs. Stevie Ray
Round one:
Round two:
Round three:
Final result:
145 lbs.: Chris Wade vs. Kyle Bochniak
Round one:
Round two:
Round three:
Final result:
265 lbs.: Renan Ferreira vs. Klidson Abreu
Round one:
Round two:
Round three:
Final result:
For more PFL 2022 news and notes, click here.
Loading comments...