Watch Bellator 282: Free ‘Prelims’ live streaming video | Mousasi vs. Eblen

Bellator 282 is set to go down later TONIGHT (June 24, 2022) inside Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn., featuring a Middleweight title fight between division champion, Gegard Mousasi, taking on undefeated Johnny Eblen (11-0). In further action, the Bantamweight Grand Prix resumes with two great match ups as Danny Sabatello takes on Leandro Higo, while Magomed Magomedov battles Enrique Barzola.

While you will have to have a subscription to SHOWTIME to catch Bellator 282 this evening, the promotion is once again offering up the undercard for free and we will have a video stream for your right here. Just click on the embedded video player above to enjoy all of the action.

Here is a quick rundown of Bellator 282’s “Prelims” action, which begins at 6 p.m. ET:

155 lbs.: Brent Primus (11-2) vs. Alexander Shabliy (21-3)

145 lbs,: Cat Zingano (12-4) vs. Pam Sorenson (9-4)

185 lbs.: Anatoly Tokov (30-2) vs. Muhammed Abdullah (11-5, 1 NC)

170 lbs.: Sabah Homasi (16-10) vs. Maycon Mendonca (11-5)

125 lbs.: Alejandra Lara (9-5) vs. Ilara Joanne (9-6)

145 lbs.: Cody Law (6-0) vs. James Gonzalez (8-5)

155 lbs.: Dan Moret (15-7) vs. Killys Mota (12-3)

145 lbs.: Lucas Brennan (6-0) vs. Johnny Soto (4-2)

185 lbs.: Fabio Aguiar (18-2) vs. Aaron Jeffery (11-3)

155 lbs.: Mandel Nallo (8-2, 1 NC) vs. Bryce Logan (12-6)

135 lbs.: Marcos Breno (14-2) vs. Richard Palencia (10-0)

