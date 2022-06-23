Kaitlin Young replaces injured Julia Budd, faces Kayla Harrison in 2022 PFL 6 main event

The Professional Fighters League (PFL) Lightweight bracket has been shaken up just a week away from the end of the regular season.

ESPN revealed today (Thurs., June 23, 2022) that former Bellator Featherweight champion, Julia Budd, has suffered an undisclosed injury, forcing her out of her main event bout next week (Fri., July 1, 2022) against two-time PFL titlist, Kayla Harrison (13-0). Stepping in for Budd in Atlanta, Georgia, will be this season’s Lightweight alternate, Kaitlin Young (12-12-1).

Young will enter the bout looking to snap a two-fight skid and score a huge upset, potentially earning her way into the 2022 playoffs beginning in August. A true pioneer of the sport, Young, 36, last fought at the 2021 PFL Championship in Oct. 2021 in a non-tournament bout against the then-debuting Budd, who picked up the unanimous decision nod.

That very same night, Harrison captured her second consecutive PFL title, defeating Taylor Guardado via second-round armbar submission. Harrison most recently earned three points in the current season at 2022 PFL 3 in May, defeating Marina Mokhnatkina via unanimous decision.

Those who make the playoffs out of the remaining Lightweights and Welterweights waiting to compete next week will head off to London, England, for 2022 PFL 9 on Aug. 20. The entire lineup of next Friday’s action can be seen below.

155lbs.: Kayla Harrison vs. Kaitlin Young

170lbs.: Rory MacDonald vs. Sadibou Sy

170lbs.: Ray Cooper III vs. Brett Cooper

170lbs.: Magomed Magomedkerimov vs. Joao Zeferino

170lbs.: Jarrah Al-Silawi vs. Magomed Umalatov

155lbs.: Larissa Pacheco vs. Genah Fabian

170lbs.: Gleison Tibau vs. Nikolay Aleksakhin

155lbs.: Marina Mokhnatkina vs. Abby Montes

155lbs.: Martina Jindrova vs. Zamzagul Fayzallanova

155lbs.: Olena Kolesnyk vs. Vanessa Melo

