Kevin Holland accepts Nate Diaz’s open challenge: ‘I think this moves the needle!’

Nate Diaz says he’s willing to fight anyone, so why not Kevin Holland? If the “Trailblazer” had his way, that’s what would be next.

Looking to complete his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) contract with one final fight remaining, Diaz continues begging for his release on social media or to get thrown into the Octagon with literally anyone. For a brief moment, surging Welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev looked like he may be the final dance partner for the Stockton, California native. However, nothing ever came to fruition and Chimaev now seems destined for a date with a fellow top-ranked contender, Belal Muhammad.

As for Holland, the Travis Lutter student has been one of the more active fighters on the roster since his arrival in Aug. 2018 after earning a contract through Dana White’s Contender Series. Originally a Middleweight in UFC, Holland has now won two in a row since dropping back down to Welterweight in March 2022, recently defeating Tim Means via second-round D’Arce choke submission this past weekend (Sat., June 18, 2022) at UFC Austin (watch highlights).

After seeing Diaz’s continued desire for a fight, Holland threw his name in the hat.

“I’ll take anyone,” Holland tweeted with a picture of him and White attached. “He’ll take anyone. @NateDiaz209 let’s do this for everyone! @danawhite I think this moves the needle! I want all the [smoke emoji] both inside and outside the cage”

Diaz last fought at UFC 263 in June 2021 against the next Welterweight title challenger, Leon Edwards. After getting thoroughly beaten for 24 straight minutes of their five-round clash, Diaz nearly pulled off a massive upset and comeback in the final minute, staggering “Rocky” with a big punch but didn’t follow up. Edwards survived and unsurprisingly won a unanimous decision with scores of 49-46 across the board (watch highlights).