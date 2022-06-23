Donald Cerrone vs Jim Miller rematch booked for UFC 276 with Bobby Green out

Bobby Green out, Donald Cerrone in.

“Cowboy” will step up on short notice to rematch fellow lightweight icon Jim Miller as part of the upcoming UFC 276: “Adesanya vs. Cannonier” pay-per-view (PPV) card, according to ESPN, scheduled for Sat., July 2, 2022 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

No word yet on the reason for Green’s withdrawal.

Cerrone (36-16, 2 NC) is already in fight shape, having prepared for a Joe Lauzon showdown that got canceled at the eleventh hour for the second time this year. Fortunately for “Cowboy,” the promotion booked his UFC 276 return at 170 pounds to avoid another significant weight cut.

Miller (34-16-1) has an opportunity to avenge a second-round knockout loss to Cerrone from their UFC Fight Night 45 clash back in summer 2014. In addition, “A-10” hopes to build on his two-fight win streak, which includes consecutive technical knockout finishes over Erick Gonzalez and Nikolas Motta.

Cerrone is winless across his last six.

UFC 276 will be headlined by the five-round middleweight title fight pitting reigning 185-pound kingpin Israel Adesanya opposite power-punching ex-heavyweight Jared Cannonier. In the UFC 276 co-headliner, current featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will look to rid himself of former 145-pound titleholder Max Holloway.

