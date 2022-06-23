Bec Rawlings wants Paige VanZant rematch in BKFC after ‘really lucky’ victory in UFC

Bec Rawlings was knocked out by Paige VanZant with a “really lucky kick” when both combatants were competing under the UFC banner, but prior to that second-round finish, “Rowdy” was “beating that ass.”

That’s according to a conversation Rawlings had with MMA Junkie.

Most media outlets (including this one) scored the first round of their UFC on FOX 21 affair in favor of the Aussie. Not surprisingly, Rawlings is still hoping to avenge that 2016 loss now that VanZant has joined her in BKFC.

“I’ve been asking for the fight against Paige VanZant just because we both have bad blood I guess,” Rawlings said. “I have a bone to pick with her. She beat me in MMA with a really lucky kick and I think I was beating that ass until she got me with that, so I definitely feel that’s a fight I want. That’s a fight that makes sense, but it’s obviously not a title eliminator. I think she needs to get a win under her belt before anyone talks about that.”

VanZant is 0-2 as a bareknuckle boxer, having dropped back-to-back losses to Britain Hart and Rachael Ostovich. As for Rawlings, she’s captured three straight for BKFC, including a technical knockout finish over Alma Garcia.

The promotion is expected to get one more fight from “12 Gauge” before the end of the year; however, that could depend on her current pro wrestling schedule. VanZant, 28, made her AEW debut as part of a six-person dustup last May.