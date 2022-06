Professional Fighters League (PFL) recently concluded its official weigh ins for the upcoming PFL 5 mixed martial arts (MMA event), scheduled for this Fri. night (June 24, 2022) inside Overtime Elite Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

PFL 5 will be headlined by the heavyweight showdown between reigning champion Bruno Cappelozza and fellow Brazilian bruiser Mateus “Buffa” Scheffel. In addition, UFC veterans Anthony Pettis and Stevie Ray collide in the PFL 5 lightweight co-main event.

The PFL 5 “Prelims” stream LIVE on ESPN+ at 5:30 p.m. ET followed by the ESPN and ESPN+ main card at 9 p.m. ET.

Complete PFL 5 weigh-in results below:

ESPN Card

Heavyweight:

Bruno Cappelozza (237.2 lbs) vs. Matheus Scheffel (254 lbs)

Lightweight:

Anthony Pettis (155.4 lbs) vs. Stevie Ray (155.6 lbs)

Heavyweight:

Renan Ferreira (261.2 lbs) vs. Klidson Abreu (258 lbs)

Featherweight:

Chris Wade (145.6 lbs) vs. Kyle Bochniak (145.8 lbs)

Heavyweight:

Ante Delija (246.8 lbs) vs. Shelton Graves (265.6 lbs)

Featherweight:

Bubba Jenkins (145.8 lbs) vs. Reinaldo Ekson (145.2 lbs)

Heavyweight:

Denis Goltsov (244.2 lbs) vs. Maurice Greene (241.4 lbs)

ESPN+ Card

Featherweight:

Lance Palmer (145.8 lbs) vs. Sheymon Moraes (145.6 lbs)

Heavyweight:

Sam Kei (240 lbs) vs. Juan Adams (266 lbs)

Featherweight:

Alejandro Flores (145.8 lbs) vs. Ryoji Kudo (145.4 lbs)

Featherweight:

Brendan Loughnane (145.8 lbs) vs. Ago Huskic (145.4 lbs)

