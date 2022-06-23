Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury official for Aug. 6 at MSG — ‘He grew a set’

Okay people he grew a set over night. It’s official, Im taking this little Fury’s head off. Amanda Serrano and I dual main-event at the Mecca of boxing. Official press conference and ticket on-sale this Wednesday June 29th at 11AM. #PaulFury @MostVpromotions @ShowtimeBoxing pic.twitter.com/1YKtAHKUh6

Jake Paul will make his in-ring return against Tommy Fury on Aug. 6 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, a pay-per-view (PPV) boxing card that will also feature the women’s featherweight title fight between Amanda Serrano and Brenda Carabajal.

“This is my toughest test yet,” Paul said on YouTube. “You guys wanted me to fight a real boxer. You guys have been tormenting me day in and day out, ‘fight a real boxer.’ The answer is? No fucking problem. This is as real as it gets.”

Fury was scheduled to box Jake Paul last Dec. in Tampa, but “TNT” was hit with a chest infection — then broke his rib in training — and was forced to withdraw. That opened the door for Tyron Woodley, who looked to avenge his Aug. 2021 loss to “The Problem Child” but instead went face first into the canvas.

The win pushed Paul to 5-0 with four knockouts.

“Tommy Fury comes from a bloodline of legendary fighters,” Paul continued. “His brother (Tyson) is the heavyweight champion of the world. His dad went to jail for ripping someone’s eye out. Tommy Fury has been boxing since he was 12 years old, just mauled a 10-1 boxer and knocked him to the ground. The Fury name is just as infamous as the Mayweather (name).”

Fury improved to 8-0 with four knockouts by outpointing Anthony Taylor last Aug. in Cleveland.

A “Paul vs. Fury” press conference is scheduled for next Weds. (June 29) in the “Big Apple” with all four featured fighters expected to be in attendance. No word yet on the rest of the fight card and PPV lineup, but you can expect those details to become available during the upcoming presser, if not sooner.