UFC Austin medical suspensions: Josh Emmett, five others benched indefinitely

Josh Emmett and Deronn Winn have been suspended indefinitely.

That probably doesn’t come as much of a surprise to anyone who watched their respective performances at the UFC Austin MMA event last weekend at Moody Center in Texas. Emmett received several stitches to his face after a five-round war opposite featherweight bruiser Calvin Kattar.

“The Fighting Falmer” took home a split decision victory for his efforts.

Winn was not as fortunate, suffering a broken orbital bone — as well as a technical knockout loss — to middleweight mauler Phil Hawes. Fellow UFC Austin fighters Kyle Daukaus, Julian Marquez, Albert Duraev, and Tim Means were also handed indefinite timeouts from the regulators at Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR).

Complete UFC Austin injuries and medial suspensions (courtesy MMA Junkie) below:

Roman Dolidze: Suspended seven days.

Kyle Daukaus: Suspended indefinitely until cleared by a physician with a minimum of 45 days.

Phil Hawes: Suspended seven days.

Deron Winn: Suspended indefinitely until cleared by a physician with a minimum of 45 days.

Cody Stamann: Suspended seven days.

Eddie Wineland: Suspended 30 days.

Maria Oliveira: Suspended nine days.

Gloria de Paula: Suspended nine days.

Ricardo Ramos: Suspended nine days.

Danny Chavez: Suspended 60 days.

Jeremiah Wells: Suspended seven days.

Court McGee: Suspended 60 days.

Natalia Silva: Suspended nine days.

Jasmine Jasudavicius: Suspended nine days.

Adrian Yanez: Suspended 14 days.

Tony Kelley: Suspended 14 days.

Gregory Rodrigues: Suspended seven days.

Julian Marquez: Suspended indefinitely until cleared by a physician with a minimum of 60 days.

Damir Ismagulov: Suspended nine days.

Guram Kutateladze: Suspended 30 days.

Joaquin Buckley: Suspended 30 days.

Albert Duraev: Suspended indefinitely until cleared by a physician with a minimum of 45 days.

Kevin Holland: Suspended seven days.

Tim Means: Suspended indefinitely until cleared by a physician with a minimum of 30 days.

Josh Emmett: Suspended indefinitely until cleared by a physician with a minimum of 45 days.

Calvin Kattar: Suspended 15 days

Just a quick reminder: Fighters often return to action much quicker once doctors give them the green light. The lengthy suspensions are just a precaution in most cases. In addition, not all injuries are recorded during the post-fight examination and often times surface in follow-up tests.

