Live: Bellator 282 ceremonial weigh-in video stream | Mousasi vs. Eblen

Bellator 282 is set to go down tomorrow night (Fri., June 24, 2022) from inside Mohegan Sun Aren in Uncasville, Connecticut. Headlining the event will be a Middleweight title fight between division kingpin, Gegard Mousasi, taking on undefeated contender, Johnny Eblen (11-0). In the co-main event, Leandro Higo takes on Danny Sabatello, while Magomed Magomedov takes on Enrique Barzola, both Bantamweight Grand Prix fights.

The early weigh-ins will take place today (June 23) behind closed doors, and a ceremonial event will be streamed at 2 p.m. ET in the video player above. Meanwhile, official results from the early morning weigh-in session will be posted below as they roll in:

185 lbs.: Champion Gegard Mousasi (185) vs. Johnny Eblen (185)

135 lbs.: Leandro Higo (134.75) vs. Danny Sabatello (134.75)

135 lbs.: Magomed Magomedov (135) vs. Enrique Barzola (135)

170 lbs.: Brennan Ward (171) vs. Kassius Kayne (169.5)

155 lbs.: Brent Primus (156) vs. Alexander Shabliy (155.75)

145 lbs: Cat Zingano (145.25) vs. Pam Sorenson (146)

185 lbs.: Anatoly Tokov (186) vs. Muhammed Abdullah (184.25)

170 lbs.: Sabah Homasi (170) vs. Maycon Mendonca (170.75)

125 lbs.: Alejandra Lara (125.25) vs. Ilara Joanne (125)

145 lbs.: Cody Law (145.75) vs. James Gonzalez (145.75)

155 lbs.: Dan Moret (155.75) vs. Killys Mota (155.5)

145 lbs.: Lucas Brennan (145) vs. Johnny Soto (145.5)

185 lbs.: Fabio Aguiar (184) vs. Aaron Jeffery (184.25)

155 lbs.: Mandel Nallo (155.5) vs. Bryce Logan (156)

