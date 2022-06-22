BKFC bruiser Greg Hardy invited back to UFC (under one condition)

Getting wrestling is like getting fans, it only works when the effort is sincere.

Whether or not former UFC heavyweight bruiser Greg Hardy makes a legitimate attempt to improve his ground game following a three-fight losing streak — with all three losses coming by way of knockout — remains to be seen, but it sounds like the door to his Octagon return remains open.

“The best organization I’ve ever been a part of, not even second to the NFL,” Hardy told Chris Van Vliet (transcribed by Farah Hannoun). “They hit me up, my contract was already up so we knew it was up. They hit me up, told me ‘If you get some wrestling going in another promotion, we’d be glad to sign you back. Love having you, appreciate you.’ And I sent them my thank yous and love, went looking for where I can throw these hands and found BFKC.”

Hardy, who turns 34 in just a few months, must not be in any kind of hurry to make his UFC comeback after signing with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC). As the name suggests, BKFC is strictly stand-up fighting with no takedowns or submissions. It’s also home to several UFC veterans (like this guy).

“It was actually a really good parting, and I look forward to going back one day and putting on a show for you guys and maybe body slamming somebody for about three rounds when I learn some wrestling,” Hardy continued. “In BKFC I’ve spent most of my time boxing, so now I get to be inside my realm. We’re focused more on the actual boxing aspect, the conditioning aspect, conditioning my knuckles, my mindset for a different style of fighting.”

A date and opponent for Hardy’s BKFC debut is expected in the coming days.