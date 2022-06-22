Josh Emmett cracks featherweight Top 5 in UFC Austin rankings update

The UFC featherweight division is heating up thanks to the rapid rise of 145-pound slugger Josh Emmett. “The Fighting Falmer” captured his fifth straight win last weekend in “The Lone Star State” by outlasting fellow division bruiser Calvin Kattar. As a result, Emmett rises three places to No. 4 in the official rankings, while “The Boston Finisher” slips one spot to No. 5.

Related Emmett Reveals Gruesome Facial Injuries

Here’s how UFC compiles its official rankings:

Rankings were generated by a voting panel made up of media members. The media members were asked to vote for who they feel are the top fighters in the UFC by weight-class and pound-for-pound. A fighter is only eligible to be voted on if they are in active status in the UFC. A fighter can appear in more than one weight division at a time. The champion and interim champion are considered to be in the top positions of their respective divisions and therefore are not eligible for voting by weight-class. However, the champions can be voted on for the pound-for-pound rankings.

Take a look at what the latest rankings field looks like courtesy of UFC.com. Note: (+/- = movement in rankings, T = tie, *NR = Not previously ranked).

Related Matches To Make After UFC Austin

MEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND

1. Kamaru Usman

2. Alexander Volkanovski

3. Israel Adesanya

4. Charles Oliveira

5. Francis Ngannou

6. Max Holloway

7. Dustin Poirier

8. Aljamain Sterling

9. Jon Jones

10. (T) Deiveson Figueiredo

10. (T) Jiri Prochazka +1

12. Stipe Miocic

13. Petr Yan

14. Glover Teixeira +1

15. Robert Whittaker -1

FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Deiveson Figueiredo

1. Brandon Moreno

2. Kai Kara France

3. (T) Askar Askarov

3. (T) Alexandre Pantoja

5. Brandon Royval

6. Alex Perez

7. Matheus Nicolau

8. Rogerio Bontorin

9. Matt Schnell

10. David Dvorak

11. Tim Elliott

12. Su Mudaerji

13. Amir Albazi

14. Manel Kape

15. Tagir Ulanbekov

BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: Aljamain Sterling

1. Petr Yan

2. T.J. Dillashaw

3. Jose Aldo

4. Cory Sandhagen

5. Marlon Vera

6. Merab Dvalishvili

7. Rob Font

8. Dominick Cruz

9. Song Yadong

10. Pedro Munhoz

11. (T) Frankie Edgar

11. (T) Ricky Simon +1

13. Sean O’Malley

14. Jack Shore

15. Adrian Yanez

FEATHERWEIGHT

Champion: Alexander Volkanovski

1. Max Holloway

2. Brian Ortega

3. Yair Rodriguez

4. Josh Emmett +3

5. Calvin Kattar -1

6. Chan Sung Jung -1

7. Arnold Allen -1

8. Giga Chikadze

9. Bryce Mitchell

10. Dan Ige

11. Sodiq Yusuff

12. Edson Barboza

13. Movsar Evloev

14. Shane Burgos

15. Ilia Topuria

LIGHTWEIGHT

Champion: VACANT

1. Charles Oliveira

2. Dustin Poirier

3. Justin Gaethje

4. Islam Makhachev

5. Michael Chandler

6. Beneil Dariush

7. Rafael dos Anjos

8. Conor McGregor

9. Tony Ferguson -1

10. Rafael Fiziev

11. Arman Tsarukyan

12. Mateusz Gamrot

13. Dan Hooker

14. Brad Riddell

15. Diego Ferreira

WELTERWEIGHT

Champion: Kamaru Usman

1. Colby Covington

2. Leon Edwards

3. Khamzat Chimaev

4. Gilbert Burns

5. Belal Muhammed

6. Vicente Luque

7. Stephen Thompson

8. Jorge Masvidal

9. Sean Brady

10. Neil Magny

11. Michael Chiesa

12. Geoff Neal

13. Li Jingliang

14. Michel Pereira

15. Shavkat Rakhmonov

MIDDLEWEIGHT

Champion: Israel Adesanya

1. Robert Whittaker

2. Jared Cannonier

3. Marvin Vettori

4. Sean Strickland

5. Derek Brunson -1

6. Paulo Costa

7. Jack Hermansson

8. Darren Till

9. Uriah Hall

10. Kelvin Gastelum

11. Nassourdine Imavov

12. Brad Tavares

13. Andre Muniz

14. Chris Weidman

15. Edmen Shahbazyan

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Jiri Prochazka

1. Glover Teixeira

2. Jan Blachowicz

3. Aleksandar Rakic

4. Magomed Ankalaev

5. Anthony Smith

6. Thiago Santos

7. Dominick Reyes

8. Paul Craig

9. Volkan Oezdemir

10. Jamahal Hill

11. Nikita Krylov

12. Ryan Spann

13. Johnny Walker

14. Jim Crute

15. Dustin Jacoby

HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Francis Ngannou

1. Ciryl Gane

2. Stipe Miocic

3. Tai Tuivasa

4. Curtis Blaydes

5. Derrick Lewis

6. Tom Aspinall

7. Alexander Volkov

8. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

9. Chris Daukaus

10. Marcin Tybura

11. Sergei Pavlovich

12. Shamil Abdurakhimov

13. Alexandr Romanov

14. Augusto Sakai

15. Blagoy Ivanov

WOMEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND

1. Valentina Shevchenko

2. Amanda Nunes

3. Julianna Pena

4. Rose Namajunas

5. Weili Zhang

6. Carla Esparza

7. Jessica Andrade

8. Marina Rodriguez

9. Holly Holm

10. Katlyn Chookagian

11. Ketlen Vieira

12. Yan Xiaonan

13. Mackenzie Dern

14. Taila Santos

15. Raquel Pennington

WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT

Champion: Carla Esparza

1. Rose Namajunas

2. Zhang Weili

3. Marina Rodriguez

4. Mackenzie Dern

5. Yan Xiaonan

6. Jessica Andrade

7. Nina Nunes

8. Tecia Torres

9. Amanda Ribas

10. Michelle Waterson

11. Amanda Lemos

12. Virna Jandiroba

13. Angela Hill

14. Jessica Penne

15. Luana Pinheiro

WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Valentina Shevchenko

1. Katlyn Chookagian

2. Talia Santos

3. Lauren Murphy

4. Jessica Andrade

5. Alexa Grasso

6. Manon Fiorot

7. Viviane Araujo

8. Jennifer Maia

9. Andrea Lee

10. Joanne Wood

11. Cynthia Calvillo

12. Jessica Eye

13. Casey O’Neill

14. Maycee Barber

15. Erin Blanchfield

WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: Julianna Pena

1. Amanda Nunes

2. Ketlen Vieira

3. Holly Holm

4. Irene Aldana

5. Raquel Pennington

6. Yana Kunitskaya

7. Aspen Ladd

8. Sara McMann

9. Pannie Kianzad

10. Miesha Tate

11. Macy Chiasson

12. Lina Lansberg

13. Karol Rosa

14. Julia Avila

15. Norma Dumont

There you have it.

You can expect these rankings to change around this time next week, particularly in the lightweight division, after surging 155-pound prospects Arman Tsarukyan and Mateusz Gamrot collide in the UFC Vegas 57 main event on June 25 at APEX in “Sin City.”

For much more on that upcoming fight card click here.