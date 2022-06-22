Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Nate Diaz has been calling for his release or final UFC fight for months now. It’s an ongoing saga, one that routinely involves Khamzat Chimaev for some strange reason. Despite all the Twitter outcries, Diaz remains unbooked, on the roster, and unable to step into the boxing ring.

UFC President Dana White spoke recently with The Mac Life about Diaz’s situation. White actually agrees that the Jake Paul fight makes sense for Diaz, despite UFC’s contract with the Stockton native being the current hold up!

“Nate isn’t going to fight Kamaru Usman, listen we are trying to do the best we can, trying not too shit on anybody and disrespect anybody. It’s not like we are talking about Kamaru Usman here we are talking about Nate Diaz,” White explained (via BJPenn.com). “Nate’s won one fight in five years, so we are trying to figure this thing out with him. He probably should go on and fight Jake Paul, that’s a fight that makes sense.”

Note that there’s no mention of willingly releasing Diaz in the above statement.

Paul, who stands to make a fortune by boxing Diaz, has an alternate solution. Rather than release Diaz to step into the boxing ring, Paul is willing to meet the jiu-jitsu black belt inside the Octagon. While he’s willing to accept that match up for free, Paul tells White he’ll have to support his current roster more and provide healthcare.

Dana - I’m happy to be Nate’s last fight in UFC. You know the terms: pay fighters more and give them healthcare.



Sweetener: I will fight for free. https://t.co/fhj6Ig9bS2 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) June 21, 2022

Depending on who you ask, Paul inside the Octagon is either “undeniable” or at the very least, not impossible. Perhaps we’ve finally found Diaz’s huckleberry?

Insomnia

Confirmed: Shavkat Rakhmonov is on that horse meat.

Humanizing Athletes: Shavkat Rakhmonov (mini version)



Shavkat lists some of his favorite things ahead of his co-main event this weekend at #UFCVegas57 pic.twitter.com/848DGGzIs0 — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) June 21, 2022

Here’s a good reminder about the talent levels in Russia and Eastern Europe. Random 6-0 fighters in the US can get a shot on Contenders Series no problem, but top-notch talent like Albert Tumenov and many others have to build up incredible records for the same opportunities.

Sad day for MMA world. Albert Tumenov signed with ACA after two & half years of trying to get signed by UFC or Bellator. This just goes to show even when you’re really good & exciting fighter, it doesn’t mean you’ll get a chance to show it against the best in the world... pic.twitter.com/kSAztR3pmD — Fedor’s nephew (@FdrNphw) June 21, 2022

Kevin Holland also answered Diaz’s latest callout, and I’d watch it!

Anyone? Ok I'll be anyone just for you lil Nate! https://t.co/i2V4sAXDlZ — I'm 'Anyone' for Diaz (@Trailblaze2top) June 21, 2022

Derek Brunson seems to be walking back his previous retirement talks and has a new goal in mind.

New goal : Most wins in the history of the ufc at middleweight



Michael Bisping has 16. I have 14 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) June 20, 2022

Real talk: I’d pick Guram Kutatateladze and Damir Ismagulov over multiple Top 10 Lightweights tomorrow. Were it not for the phantom illegal knee call, Kutatateladze may have got the nod at UFC Austin too.

I’m feeling good and ready to get back to the octagon, as soon as @ufc gives to me opportunity!

What do you say about October 22nd, UFC returns to Abu Dhabi !? pic.twitter.com/kifO8O9pjc — Guram Kutateladze (@guram_dze) June 20, 2022

This is an elite prank.

Something that gets missed in the brawl narrative of Glover Teixeira vs. Jiri Prochazka is that both men did a lot of really cool technical s—t!

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Trading hooks with one’s back to the ropes is a bold move.

If a spinning strike misses, why not spin again?

Marcus Buchecha’s One career is shaping up nicely.

Random Land

