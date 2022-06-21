Dana White: ‘It’s undeniable that Kamaru Usman is the greatest welterweight ever’

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White believes Kamaru Usman has surpassed Georges St-Pierre as MMA’s all-time best Welterweight.

With Usman preparing for his third straight rematch at UFC 278 on Aug. 20, 2022, against Leon Edwards, the debate regarding who was better between Usman and “GSP” rages on. If Usman defeats Edwards for a second time, he’ll have successfully defended his title on six straight occasions — three away from St-Pierre’s record of nine.

“Leon Edwards is the number one guy in the world to take on Usman,” White told TheMacLife. “He’s a super talented guy, that whole division is stacked with incredible talent. That’s why it’s undeniable that Usman is the greatest welterweight ever. He’s lapping guys that are incredible fighters, this isn’t like some lackluster division where you got Usman and everybody else, just straight killers in this division. We’ll find out that night what Edwards brings in here.

“It’s easier to get there than it is to stay on top,” he concluded. “That’s why it’s so impressive when you have people like Valentina Shevchenko and Kamaru Usman that go on these runs.”

Usman acts as Edwards’ last defeat, dating back to Dec. 2015. Usman walked away the victor that night via unanimous decision and seven fights later challenged for gold. Since then, Edwards has been perfect with the exception of a No-Contest against Belal Muhammad in March 2021 (watch highlights). He’s won nine fights after the Usman loss and most recently defeated Nate Diaz via unanimous decision at UFC 263 in June 2021 (watch highlights).