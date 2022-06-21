 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Toxic UFC fan goes nuts on losing fighter, begs for mercy after getting doxxed

By Jesse Holland
/ new
UFC Fight Night: Kattar v Emmett Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC

UFC middleweight bruiser Julian Marquez was knocked out by 185-pound “Robocop” Gregory Rodrigues as part of the UFC Austin event last weekend in “The Lone Star State.” The loss snapped a two-fight win streak for “The Cuban Missile Crisis” and cost one unlucky bettor a couple of coins.

Marquez was listed as the +160 underdog.

Unfortunately for Marquez, who probably already felt like shit for losing on the big stage, the aforementioned (cough) “fan” decided to vent his frustrations on Twitter, mocking the 32 year-old Missourian for coming up short on the UFC Austin main card.

Pro tip: If you’re going to act like an asshole on social media, try not to use accounts listed under your real identity.

Here’s the sequence of events:

The screenshots Marquez shared featured the user’s name on both Twitter and Instagram, which led to vigilante justice from the MMA mob. Not surprisingly, those accounts have since been deleted.

I think this is one of those situations where everyone involved went a little too far.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...