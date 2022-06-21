Latest Bellator 282 fight card, rumors for ‘Mousasi vs. Eblen’ on June 24

Event: Bellator 282: “Mousasi vs. Eblen”

Date: Fri., June 24, 2022

Location: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

How To Watch: Showtime (watch it here)

Bellator 282 Main Event:

185 lbs.: Champion Gegard Mousasi (49-7-2) vs. Johnny Eblen (11-0)

Bellator 282 Main Card (9 p.m. ET):

135 lbs.: Leandro Higo (21-5) vs. Danny Sabatello (12-1) — Bantamweight World Grand Prix

135 lbs.: Magomed Magomedov (18-2) vs. Enrique Barzola (18-5-2) — Bantamweight World Grand Prix

170 lbs.: Brennan Ward (15-6) vs. Kassius Kayne (12-7)

Bellator 282 ‘Prelims’ Card (7 p.m. ET)

155 lbs.: Brent Primus (11-2) vs. Alexander Shabliy (21-3)

145 lbs.: Cat Zingano (12-4) vs. Pam Sorenson (9-4)

185 lbs.: Anatoly Tokov (30-2) vs. Muhammed Abdullah (11-5, 1 NC)

170 lbs.: Sabah Homasi (16-10) vs. Maycon Mendonca (11-5)

125 lbs.: Alejandra Lara (9-5) vs. Ilara Joanne (9-6)

145 lbs.: Cody Law (6-0) vs. James Gonzalez (8-5)

155 lbs.: Dan Moret (15-7) vs. Killys Mota (12-3)

145 lbs.: Lucas Brennan (6-0) vs. Johnny Soto (4-2)

185 lbs.: Fabio Aguiar (18-2) vs. Aaron Jeffery (11-3)

155 lbs.: Mandel Nallo (8-2, 1 NC) vs. Bryce Logan (12-6)

135 lbs.: Marcos Breno (14-2) vs. Richard Palencia (10-0)

