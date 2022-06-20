UFC 278 tickets, seats for sale | ‘Usman vs. Edwards 2’ PPV at Vivint Arena on Aug. 20

Reigning UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman will rematch longtime nemesis Leon Edwards with the 170-pound title on the line when they hook ‘em up in the upcoming UFC 278 pay-per-view (PPV) main event, recently made official for Sat., Aug. 20, 2022 from inside Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Wanna go see it live?

That, dear reader, will require one or more tickets, which are scheduled to go on sale to UFC Fight Club members this Weds. (June 22) at 10 a.m. local time (noon ET). If you don’t have a subscription to UFC Fight Club you can sign up right here.

For a small fee, or course.

Or you can roll the dice and wait for the advanced presale on Thurs. (June 23), also at noon ET. That will require a unique presale code which the promotion has made available through a special signup page at the official UFC website right here.

Remaining seats will go on sale to the general public on Fri. (June 24) via Ticketmaster.

In addition to the “Usman vs. Edwards 2” main event, UFC 278 will also feature the middleweight showdown between former 185-pound champion Luke Rockhold and ex-title challenger Paulo Costa. Elsewhere on the card, Jose Aldo and Merab Dvalishvili collide at bantamweight, while Luis Saldana and Sean Woodson throw down at 145 pounds.

For the current UFC 278 fight card and PPV lineup click here.