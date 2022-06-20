Join me in shaming these UFC champs for eating burnt kangaroo burgers (Video)

Reigning UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski is also a YouTube chef and regularly uploads his “Cooking with Volk” videos to share his passion for food with his adoring fanbase.

This time he’s gone too far.

Volkanovski is currently training in New Zealand alongside current middleweight titleholder and UFC 276 headliner Israel Adesanya. “The Last Stylebender” stopped by the Aussie’s temporary kitchen to fire up a couple of kangaroo burgers, which I would assume are better for athletes because they are low in fat and high in protein.

Sort of like the horse bison burger craze here in the states.

Since I’m an American and learned how to subsist on pink slime, I was justifiably horrified by the blackened briquettes Volkanovski was masquerading as burger patties, smashing them into the pan like it was the “Korean Zombie’s” face.

If you like your burgers well done, then let me ask you ... does this look delicious to you?

Bipeds are not food.