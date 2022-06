Latest UFC San Diego fight card, ESPN+ lineup for ‘Vera vs. Cruz’ on Aug. 13

Event: UFC San Diego: “Vera vs. Cruz”

Date: Sat., Aug. 13, 2022

Location: Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California

Broadcast: ESPN+ (4 p.m. ET Prelims | 7 p.m. ET Main Card)

UFC San Diego Main Event On ESPN+:

135 lbs.: Marlon Vera vs. Dominick Cruz

UFC San Diego Main Card, ‘Prelims’ On ESPN+:

125 lbs.: Viviane Araujo vs. Alexa Grasso

185 lbs.: Bruno Silva vs. Gerald Meerschaert

205 lbs.: Devin Clark vs. Azamat Murzakanov

135 lbs.: Aspen Ladd vs. Sara McMann

265 lbs.: Lukasz Brzeski vs. Martin Buday

115 lbs.: Yazmin Jauregui vs. Istela Nunes

125 lbs.: Allan Nascimento vs. Malcolm Gordon

*Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change.*

