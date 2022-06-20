Michael Bisping ‘accosted’ by ‘creepy’ robots in Singapore

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping, who now works as both analyst and commentator for the world’s preeminent MMA organization, was recently on location in Singapore for the UFC 275 pay-per-view (PPV) event.

Singapore still has an indoor mask policy to help combat the spread of coronavirus. That means visitors and residents alike are required to be under the cloth at all times, except when actively eating or drinking.

Bisping ain’t got time for that.

“There’s a lot of robots around, believe or not. I got accosted by a couple of robots for not wearing a mask,” Bisping said on his official podcast (transcribed by Jacek Okninski). “I told it to go fuck itself. At breakfast in the hotel, because you’re supposed to have a mask on indoors, but you can take it off when you’re eating, I just got up to grab something and I got accosted by a robot. Big smiley face and told me to put my mask on. Fuck off, I’m having a coffee. Leave me alone. And they come around and take the trays away at breakfast as well. It is a little creepy.”

Not as creepy as Gene Simmons and his spider-bots.

Bisping, along with fellow retired ex-champion Daniel Cormier, typically fills in for longtime color commentator Joe Rogan when the promotion holds PPV events overseas. Expect to see one or both of them again for UFC 281 this October in Abu Dhabi.

Related FEDOR The Russian Murderbot Departs For ISS

As for Singapore, the robot menace has become a growing concern for citizens, particularly in the wake of the nation’s surveillance bots that debuted last fall. I miss the old days, when the scariest thing about Singapore was getting caned for graffiti.