Latest Bellator 283 fight card, rumors for ‘Pitbull vs. Outlaw’ on July 22

Event: Bellator 283: “Pitbull vs. Outlaw”

Date: Fri., July 22, 2022

Location: Emerald Queen Casino in Tacoma, Washington

How To Watch: Showtime (watch it here)

Bellator 283 Main Event:

155 lbs.: Champion Patricky “Pitbull” Freire (24-10) vs. Sidney Outlaw (16-4)

Bellator 283 Main Card (10 p.m. ET):

170 lbs.: Douglas Lima (32-10) vs. Jason Jackson (15-4)

155 lbs.: Usman Nurmagomedov (14-0) vs. Chris Gonzalez (7-1)

Bellator 283 ‘Prelims’ Card (7:00 p.m. ET)

155 lbs.: Adam Piccolotti (13-4) vs. Tofiq Musayev (18-4)

185 lbs.: Romero Cotton (6-0) vs. Dalton Rosta (6-0)

155 lbs.: Gadzhi Rabadanov (17-4-2) vs. Bobby King (12-4)

