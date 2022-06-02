Jorge Masvidal open to fight ‘b—chass’ Michel Pereira on the street, but not in the cage: ‘You’re literally nobody’

Despite his pending assault case with Colby Covington, Jorge Masvidal isn’t afraid to let it be known that he’s always ready and willing to throw hands.

Masvidal recently found himself called out by the always entertaining rising Welterweight, Michel Pereira, in the wake of Pereira’s split decision win against Santiago Ponzinibbio at UFC Vegas 55. In a bit of a more unusual manner, Pereira mentioned what turned out to be non-existent direct messages on Instagram between Pereira’s wife and Masvidal.

Now, “Gamebred” has had his attention briefly turned to Pereira, but he isn’t intending on giving the Brazilian what he wants inside the Octagon.

“How do you put your wife out there like that? And then you see what happened,” Masvidal said on The MMA Hour (h/t MMA News). “I don’t know if he told her, ‘Hey, hit this guy up ’cause this is how I’m gonna make this big narrative and we’re gonna get into a fight.’ If he wants to scrap, when I see his b—ch-ass I’ll scrap him, but as far as like, getting money, or him being a ranked guy, or somebody that I care to fight, nah, he doesn’t fit any of those categories. He has to make up this fictitious story about me wanting his chick. I don’t even remember what she looks like.”

As mentioned, Masvidal still has his legal battle outside the cage to worry about before he gets back at it. Masvidal’s next trial date for the Covington assault case is set for Aug. 29, 2022. In the meantime, he’s somewhat jockeyed for a fight against Conor McGregor and will send good vibes to the Pereira’s in classic “Gamebred” fashion.

“I wish them nothing but happiness in their, whatever they call it together,” Masvidal said. “But as far as me and this f—ker goes, if he sees me in the street, then we can talk about it. But in the cage? Bro, you’re literally nobody. You’ve got time to put in, wins to do. Maybe you should try out for Olympic diving or something because that’s the type of s—t you’re doing. You’re not really fighting, you’re making a circus show out of it. This guy doesn’t entertain me in any way.”