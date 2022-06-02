T.J. Dillashaw and ‘sensitive’ Paddy Pimblett continue to trade barbs: ‘Drop the donuts’

According to T.J. Dillashaw, Paddy Pimblett can’t take a joke.

Recently criticized by the former two-time Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Bantamweight champion for his eating habits, Pimblett didn’t take too kindly to the sentiment. Dillashaw highlighted “The Baddy’s” poor work ethic as the No. 1 reason he’ll never be a UFC champion, leading to Pimblett firing back with mentions of Dillashaw’s usage of performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs), which he tested positive for in 2019.

After seeing Pimblett’s reaction and reminder of Dillashaw’s old “fat Tyler” shirts, the Duane Ludwig protege wanted to clear things up, to an extent.

“Wasn’t even trying to be mean,” Dillashaw commented on Instagram (h/t MMA Junkie). “@theufcbaddy getting all sensitive, must be a tasty subject. Drop the donuts and take the advice. The only difference of fat Tyler is that it was a joke lol. What’s not a joke is you getting diabetes. Let’s see how you look after 11 years in the UFC, good luck lasting that long.”

Never one to shy away from a good trading of banter, Pimblett continued to go at Dillashaw regardless.

“Not as sensitive as ur body to that EPO when u cheated [shrug emoji],” Pimblett responded on Twitter. “still didnt win what an embarrassment u are [crying laughing emoji]. I’ll still be here in 11 years if I haven’t already retired with a proper legacy not tainted like urs [eyes emoji] & also a lot more money in my pocket than you’ve ever earned [hug emoji] night son [winking kiss emoji].”

After his first two victories in the Octagon with the most recent coming at home in London, Pimblett (18-3) is headed back on July 23. He’ll seek UFC win No. 3 against “The Monkey King” Jordan Leavitt.